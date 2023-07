LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle overnight on Nicholasville Road by Larkin around 12:57 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the man was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for multiple blunt-force injuries but later died.

The Fayette County Coroner has not released the name of the individual, and the incident is still under investigation.