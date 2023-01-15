Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police is investigating a crash that has left one individual dead in Barbourville.

KSP Post 10 responded to a call on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

According to officials, 24-year-old Brandon Warren was walking north in the roadway on KY 3439 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram, operated by Phillip Cox who was also traveling north.

Warren was taken to the Barbourville ARH Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital by the Knox County Deputy Coroner.