LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Liberty Road late Tuesday night, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they received a call around 10:44 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle near Liberty Hill Drive.

According to police, the man died from his injuries at the scene, and the road was closed for several hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit and the coroner's office investigated.