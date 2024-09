LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian has died following an incident in the 1100 block of Winchester Road.

Lexington Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Officials say the vehicle that was involved was headed inbound on Winchester Road when it hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian died from their injuries. The driver was not injured.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.