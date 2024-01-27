Watch Now
News

Actions

Pedestrian killed in car crash near Winchester Road

Fortune Drive/Beasley Street Deadly Pedestrian Crash 01-27-24
LEX 18
Fortune Drive/Beasley Street Deadly Pedestrian Crash 01-27-24
Posted at 5:16 AM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 05:16:18-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is killed after being hit by a car in Lexington early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Fortune Drive and Beasley Street just off of Winchester Road.

According to Lexington Police, the pedestrian was dead when officers arrived on scene.

Officials did not have any information on the driver involved in the crash or if any arrests/charges are pending.

Winchester Road at the scene of the crash was shut down for investigation.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the road was still closed and police did not know when it would be fully reopened.

LEX 18 will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18