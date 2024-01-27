Pedestrian killed in car crash near Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is killed after being hit by a car in Lexington early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Fortune Drive and Beasley Street just off of Winchester Road.

According to Lexington Police, the pedestrian was dead when officers arrived on scene.

Officials did not have any information on the driver involved in the crash or if any arrests/charges are pending.

Winchester Road at the scene of the crash was shut down for investigation.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the road was still closed and police did not know when it would be fully reopened.

LEX 18 will keep you updated as we learn more.