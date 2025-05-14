Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Main Street in Clay City

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Main Street in Clay City late Tuesday night, according to officials.

Officials say they responded to the call just after 10:00 p.m. near the Dairy Queen, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials note that debris from the vehicle helped them locate a part number and track it back to a 2025 Buick Encore. As a result, officials say they are attempting to find the vehicle.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit also responded to the scene.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash.