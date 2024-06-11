Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in overnight Lexington crash

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 11 at 7:50 a.m.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the pedestrian killed in an overnight crash on Newtown Pike and Sugar Maple Lane.

According to the coroner, 27-year-old Jacob Payne died from multiple blunt-force injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

Original Story:

A crash that killed a pedestrian overnight remains under investigation Tuesday morning in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, they responded to reports of an injury crash around midnight at Newtown Pike and Maple Lane.

When arriving on the scene, police said the crash involved a vehicle and pedestrian, who died at the scene.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene, and inbound Newtown Pike was closed until 2:30 a.m. while crews worked the scene, according to police.

No information has been released about the pedestrian.