LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Lexington.

According to police, the accident happened just before 3:00 a.m. on West New Circle Road at Leestown Road.

Police say the collision involved two vehicles, including the pedestrian.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

The outer loop of New Circle Road will be closed until 7:00 a.m. while crews investigate.