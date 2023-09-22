Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run that sent one pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. on South Broadway at Bucoto Court.

While police investigated, South Broadway was shut down most of the morning but reopened.

There is no description of the vehicle that took off from the scene.

CRU is currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information, call the Lexington Police Department.