People evacuate as Woodford County flood water levels increase

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford County residents watched as more water built across the county, forcing people to evacuate their homes.

It's day three of watching flood waters take over cities and force people out of their homes. Emily Harper, a Woodford County resident, is evacuating her childhood home for the third time. She says this is the sixth time she's watched the area flood.

“I am scared. I don’t want to lose the house I grew up in but you got to do what you got to do," admits Harper. “We woke up and there was a lot of run and the river started coming up real quick. Yesterday, I didn’t think we were gonna need to evacuate, but this morning I was told to pack up everything I love and need and that we needed to leave.”

Woodford County is one of several counties across Kentucky that has been consumed by the flood waters.

Businesses and homes have been flooded over and streets resemble lakes requiring up to 10 roads to close. Some areas are seeing up to seven feet of water.

“Our house isn’t flooded yet, but it’s right under there. Our neighbor's houses are flooded, all of these houses are flooded," said Harper. “Right now, it’s just my mom and I. My dad’s gonna stay and take care of our animals and keep moving stuff upstairs.”

American Red Cross has set up a shelter in the Woodford County Senior Citizen's Center for flood victims.

“With the unprecedented amount of rain that’s coming in following the bad storms on Wednesday, we are preparing for people to be displaced by the water," explains American Red Cross volunteer John Sternberg. "We’ll provide shelter. We’ll provide food. We’ll keep you warm and safe.”

Additionally, a new threat looms. The Kentucky River could crest at 47 feet on Monday morning and flood Anderson, Franklin, and Woodford Counties.

“If you’re thinking about evacuating, I would be safe and go ahead," said Harper.

It's best to stay weather-aware. You can download our free LEX 18 Stormtracker Weather app to have all your weather at home and on the go.