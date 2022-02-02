People prep for ice storm buying road salt, propane

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the Southern States in Georgetown had already run out of traditional road salt. Instead, they were selling water softener, calcium chloride, and the fertilizer “Urea.” All can work to melt ice, according to Southern States Georgetown Manager Cory Sparrow.

Urea can be more effective at melting salt than traditional road salt, Sparrow said. It does cost three times as much, he said.

"I see a lot of people getting concerned, we get a lot more phone calls, people needing propane and feeds and other supplies," said Rachel Lyman, who works at the Southern States.

A steady stream of people came through Southern States Wednesday just to get propane. Customer Stacey Keith said it was important for her to stock up after living through past ice storms. She knows they can lead to power outages, even more than snowstorms.

"We didn’t have power for about a week,” she said, thinking back to an ice storm a decade ago. “So I always want to have propane to keep the house warm, that's the biggest thing."