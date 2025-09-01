Person airlifted to hospital after kayak capsizes in frigid waters near Wolf Creek Dam

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Russell County Search and Rescue says a person was airlifted to UK Hospital after their kayak capsized in frigid waters near Wolf Creek Dam on Monday morning.

According to officials, the person was fortunately wearing a personal flotation device and was pulled from the water by a nearby boater.

Officials say that the person had ingested a life-threatening amount of water and was in critical condition; therefore, emergency crews coordinated an airlift so they could receive advanced medical care.