Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Person airlifted to hospital after kayak capsizes in frigid waters near Wolf Creek Dam

mugshot template - 2025-09-01T121720.971.png
Russell County Search and Rescue via Facebook
mugshot template - 2025-09-01T121720.971.png
Posted

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Russell County Search and Rescue says a person was airlifted to UK Hospital after their kayak capsized in frigid waters near Wolf Creek Dam on Monday morning.

According to officials, the person was fortunately wearing a personal flotation device and was pulled from the water by a nearby boater.

Officials say that the person had ingested a life-threatening amount of water and was in critical condition; therefore, emergency crews coordinated an airlift so they could receive advanced medical care.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18