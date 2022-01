LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — One person was found dead after being shot in Lexington.

Lexington Police responded with the Fire Department to the 1700 block of Cantrill Dr just after 9 p.m. for a report of a subject down. When they arrived they found a person dead in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

The incident is actively being investigated and there is no information about a subject at this time. Lexington Police is asking anyone with information to call police.