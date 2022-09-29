Person has life-threatening injuries after Harrodsburg Road crash, Lexington Fire Department says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has life-threatening injuries and three others were hurt after a crash on Harrodsburg Road.

The Lexington Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive for the report of a vehicle accident with jaws involving two vehicles.

Firefighters say four people were transported to a local area hospital. One of them reportedly has life-threatening injuries. The other three were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.