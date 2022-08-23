Watch Now
News

Actions

Person killed in collision near Madison County elementary school

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 10:38 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 10:40:56-04

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died after a collision near a Madison County elementary school.

The Madison County coroner says a head-on collision occurred Tuesday morning on Boonesborough Road. The Lexington, KY Traffic Management Center says the collision happened near Boonesborough Elementary School.

The person was transported to Baptist Health Richmond and later died, according to the coroner. Another person was taken to a hospital in Lexington.

KY-627 is shut down in both directions in the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate