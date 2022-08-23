Person killed in collision near Madison County elementary school

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died after a collision near a Madison County elementary school.

The Madison County coroner says a head-on collision occurred Tuesday morning on Boonesborough Road. The Lexington, KY Traffic Management Center says the collision happened near Boonesborough Elementary School.

The person was transported to Baptist Health Richmond and later died, according to the coroner. Another person was taken to a hospital in Lexington.

KY-627 is shut down in both directions in the area.

This is a developing story.