Person shot and killed by Tennessee police after chase that started in Kentucky

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officers are investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer in Tennessee after a police chase that started in Kentucky.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the suspect fled from police in Whitley County, Kentucky, and traveled on I-75 southbound into Tennessee. The suspect later lost control and crashed just past the Raccoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75 in Knox County, Tennessee.

As officers approached the vehicle, for reasons "still under investigation," officers fired shots at the driver. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Investigators say they are continuing to work to figure out what led up to the shooting. The identity of the suspect is still unknown at this time.