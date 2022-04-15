Watch
News

Actions

Person shot and killed by Tennessee police after chase that started in Kentucky

Police: Man admits to stabbing woman, throwing her from moving car on freeway
Jaromir Chalabala
Police: Man admits to stabbing woman, throwing her from moving car on freeway
Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 11:13:24-04

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officers are investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer in Tennessee after a police chase that started in Kentucky.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the suspect fled from police in Whitley County, Kentucky, and traveled on I-75 southbound into Tennessee. The suspect later lost control and crashed just past the Raccoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75 in Knox County, Tennessee.

As officers approached the vehicle, for reasons "still under investigation," officers fired shots at the driver. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Investigators say they are continuing to work to figure out what led up to the shooting. The identity of the suspect is still unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!