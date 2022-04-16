Person shot, killed by Tennessee police after chase identified as Lexington man

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man shot and killed by Tennessee police after a car chase that started in Kentucky has been identified.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Paul Derrick Moss II of Lexington was shot and killed.

TBI says the suspect fled from police in Whitley County, Kentucky, and traveled on I-75 southbound into Tennessee. The suspect later lost control and crashed just past the Raccoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75 in Knox County, Tennessee.

As officers approached the vehicle, for reasons "still under investigation," officers fired shots at the driver. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Investigators say they are continuing to work to figure out what led up to the shooting.