Pet care industry booming, expected to double by 2030

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Make no bones about it. Humans love to spoil their pets.

These days pet owners can send their four-legged friends off to a luxury daycare where they can schedule time at the "spa" for grooming. Luxury toys and matching pet and owner outfits are also trending.

The American Pet Products Association says about 70% of households have a pet and the $123.6 billion industry is expected to more than double by 2030.

That may be because pet parents are starting to see them as more than just pets.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says 85% of dog owners and 76% of cat owners say their pet is part of the family. That's up from 54% of dog owners and 50% of cat owners in 2006.

"Dogs are so much more considered more a part of the family right now," Uptown Hounds general manager, Christian Nash, said.

Nash said she's especially felt the increased demand for services since the pandemic. In 2021, they took care of 32,000 dogs. In 2022, that number skyrocketed to nearly 45,000.

"I think it says a lot about owners that if they have a busy life, they want their dogs to come somewhere where they can get really taken care of and have a lot of fun," lead trainer, Christian Phillips, said.

