NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The PGA Tour announced that it will return to Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club for the Kentucky Championship, formerly known as the Barbasol Championship.

The tournament provides a platform for players from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to compete for benefits on both tours.

The Kentucky Championship will be July 8 through 14. For more information, go to pgatour.com.