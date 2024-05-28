PGA TOUR Kentucky Championship releases statement on passing of Grayson Murray

(LEX 18) — The PGA TOUR Kentucky Championship released the following statement on Tuesday morning, days after the passing of 30-year-old Grayson Murray.
On behalf of the entire team at the PGA TOUR Kentucky Championship we extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family, friends, and fans of Grayson Murray after his untimely passing. Grayson was a talented and passionate golfer who left an indelible mark on the PGA TOUR and the world of golf. Grayson passed away at the age of 30 leaving behind a legacy of determination, skill, and sportsmanship.
Murray burst onto the scene as a 22-year-old rookie, capturing the hearts of fans and fellow competitors alike with his remarkable victory at the Kentucky Championship in 2017. He went on to win the Sony Open in Hawaii earlier this year. These victories are a testament to his hard work, dedication, and unwavering love for the game. As we remember Grayson, we reflect on his incredible achievements on the course and the vibrant spirit he brought to the sport.
Grayson was a good man, and he will always be remembered for his talent, humanitarianism, and the joy he brought to the game of golf. He will be greatly missed.