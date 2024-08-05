Phase One of Heat Plan implemented for City of Lexington due to heat index

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to the forecasted heat index, Phase One of the Heat Plan has been implemented for the City of Lexington for August 5 and 6.

The following will be included in Phase One:



LexTran will provide free rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness.

Outreach teams will distribute water throughout the community.

Lexington community centers will be open and serve as cooling stations.

The heat index is forecasted to be between 95 and 101 degrees.

For more information, visit Lexington Implements Phase One of Heat Plan Today - Be Ready Lexington.