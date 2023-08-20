Phase one of heat plan implemented for Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington has implemented phase one of their heat plan for August 21 through August 25.

Phase one will include the following actions:



Office of Homeless Prevention will implement its cooling plan and expand cooling shelter services.

LexTran will provide free transportation on routes to the cooling shelters.

More information is available from the Office of Homeless Prevention.

City officials say they will monitor the heat index and expand resources if necessary due to the predicted high temperatures this coming week.

The Division of Emergency Management asks residents to take precautions outdoors, especially in the morning and afternoon.

Additional information about the extreme heat can be found at Extreme Heat - Be Ready Lexington.

