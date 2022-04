(LEX 18/WCYB) — Bill Gatton died at age 89, according to NBC affiliate WCYB.

Gatton is UK’s biggest donor and owns undeveloped land in Lexington.

He opened his first dealership in Owensboro in 1959. He later opened dealerships in Bristol and Johnson City.

Gatton is also well known for giving back to the community. His generosity to East Tennessee State University led to the naming of the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy.

He graduated from the Lexington school in 1954.