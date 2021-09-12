Photo display at WKU captures aftermath of 9/11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Western Kentucky University is holding a photo exhibit to mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

This is the first time since 2002 that the photos have been put out for the public to see.

Most were taken by photojournalism students at WKU in 2001, in the aftermath of the attack.

Professor James Kenney followed his students to New York and says that as they arrived, they didn't know what to expect or what types of stories they would find.

"It isn't just about taking pictures. It's how you're connecting with people. It's how you treat people. Ultimately that is going to produce the strongest images," said Kenney.