Loretta Lynn: Life in Pictures

Country music singer Loretta Lynn points to her Hollywood Walk of Fame star during induction ceremonies in Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 1978. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (AP Photo/File) AP

President Jimmy Carter kisses singer Loretta Lynn during an evening of country music at the White House in Washington on April 17, 1978. Members of the Country Music Association were guests. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) Dennis Cook/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Country singers Loretta Lynn, left, and Crystal Gayle, right, poses with their mother Mrs. Clara Butcher, during ceremonies of the Academy of Country Music Awards in Buena Park, Calif. on May 2, 1980. Loretta Lynn was honored as the "Country Artist of the Decade" while Crystal Gayle won "Top Female Vocalist" for 1979. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File) Lennox McLendon/AP

Country music singer Loretta Lynn arrives at the Los Angeles Music Center for the 53rd annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, Ca., April 1, 1981. The movie "Coal Miner's Daughter," based on Lynn's life, is nominated for best picture. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Country music singer Loretta Lynn embraces her husband, Oliver "Mooney" Lynn, during rehearsal for her New York debut, on Oct. 21, 1982. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (AP Photo/Antonio Carozza, File) Antonio Carozza/AP

Country music singer Loretta Lynn 1985. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rock and roll musician Little Richard and country singer Loretta Lynn embrace as they arrive at the opening of Country Star at Universal Studios in Hollywood, Ca., Sunday, Aug. 21, 1994. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez) CHRIS MARTINEZ/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File) Christopher Berkey/AP

Loretta Lynn, country singer, performing, "Photo on Black" in 2004.



Associated Press

Loretta Lynn, left, is presented with the Johnny Cash Visionary Award by Reba McEntire at the CMT Music Awards Monday, April 11, 2005 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) MARK HUMPHREY/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Loretta Lynn watches a monitor during her sister Crystal Gayle's induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/James Crisp) (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Garth Brooks joins Loretta Lynn in a song as the Grammy Salute To Country Music honors Loretta Lynn on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn was presented the President's Merit Award during the tribute. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sheryl Crow, left, Loretta Lynn, center, and Miranda Lambert perform at the 44rd Annual Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey/ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Barack Obama awards country music legend Loretta Lynn with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Loretta Lynn waves to the crowd after performing during the Americana Music Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File) Mark Zaleski/AP

Loretta Lynn poses for a photo at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 10, 2016. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File) Donn Jones/Donn Jones/Invision/AP

Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase during South By Southwest on March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File) Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP

