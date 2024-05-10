Watch Now
PHOTOS: Solar storm makes Northern Lights visible across Kentucky

438083636_2450186615369406_6499059038411146815_n.jpg Estill CountyPhoto by: Tera Lee Ann Hardy 438069661_812727206925702_8690228504396483098_n.jpg Estill CountyPhoto by: Tera Lee Ann Hardy 438065087_1153771975748067_387033904479293644_n.jpg Estill CountyPhoto by: Tera Lee Ann Hardy 437006370_1419534665340034_6359721052135296557_n.jpg WinchesterPhoto by: Camillia Hooten 440768557_1152576419208907_7396557233304097894_n.jpg Boyle CountyPhoto by: Chris Brown 441068677_2802280686576493_734815049787550473_n.jpg JeffersonvillePhoto by: Chastity Jarman 441035729_1397410450963791_5097716869394332680_n.jpg JeffersonvillePhoto by: Chastity Jarman
 442444051_3632473740301899_1322765292599508302_n.jpg CarlislePhoto by: Zane Markel 438154563_1680128699598982_8310069141530110273_n.jpg Andover, LexingtonPhoto by: Jaclyn Fleming 436138966_964675371586093_8805928661702155334_n.jpg BoonevillePhoto by: Jessi Little 438270807_1002893098207824_8853265734787726514_n.jpg MonticelloAmanda AntlePhoto by: Amanda Antle 438137580_1096281954789609_7280428562802053871_n.jpg Photo by: Amber Nicole Lechuga 441973432_1512454656007196_7854993473352684911_n.jpg Wayne CountyPhoto by: Diane Holman 440288409_962031638668094_5018819617390273790_n.jpg MonticelloPhoto by: Katelynn Tucker 440908057_1198843207957707_7833734940898807967_n.jpg HarrodsburgPhoto by: Samantha Sparks 441927210_969092971437204_827654573897139733_n.jpg Cave Run LakePhoto by: Jacob Purvis of Owingsville Fire 441370941_752197287084778_5023183229067456529_n.jpg JamestownPhoto by: Autumn Shepherd 438267471_454291957074864_5814690197418651023_n.jpg HarrodsburgPhoto by: Chris Price 441178374_1511414869755086_751425784491050575_n.jpg Photo by: Haileigh Williams 441164259_1500205240535325_8542866298776068595_n.jpg West LibertyPhoto by: Erica Lewis 436483420_2165931917093971_4904994364461849302_n.jpg LexingtonPhoto by: Melissa Kelley 440583120_1494696161461467_7991148291850718062_n.jpg LondonPhoto by: Justin Proffitt 441176663_322239580891129_3524500369491468571_n.jpg MoreheadPhoto by: Doug Vaughan Art-Photography 442422302_1119532545832621_3892860277355735548_n.jpg Garrard CountyPhoto by: Brian Farthing 439402442_808464577864546_4524631402611500855_n.jpg WinchesterPhoto by: Josh Mitchell 438271663_488810623498217_4894537775717384150_n.jpg Photo by: Lakota Stevens 436620810_813732036830371_575814625862818662_n.jpg CynthianaPhoto by: Pam Perraut Coleman 438204044_965795831622661_7845683095773825608_n.jpg Photo by: Corey Conrad 441099222_423283217108406_1195187725920899841_n.jpg DanvillePhoto by: Derek Williams

Estill CountyTera Lee Ann Hardy
Estill CountyTera Lee Ann Hardy
Estill CountyTera Lee Ann Hardy
WinchesterCamillia Hooten
Boyle CountyChris Brown
JeffersonvilleChastity Jarman
JeffersonvilleChastity Jarman
CarlisleZane Markel
Andover, LexingtonJaclyn Fleming
BoonevilleJessi Little
MonticelloAmanda AntleAmanda Antle
Amber Nicole Lechuga
Wayne CountyDiane Holman
MonticelloKatelynn Tucker
HarrodsburgSamantha Sparks
Cave Run LakeJacob Purvis of Owingsville Fire
JamestownAutumn Shepherd
HarrodsburgChris Price
Haileigh Williams
West LibertyErica Lewis
LexingtonMelissa Kelley
LondonJustin Proffitt
MoreheadDoug Vaughan Art-Photography
Garrard CountyBrian Farthing
WinchesterJosh Mitchell
Lakota Stevens
CynthianaPam Perraut Coleman
Corey Conrad
DanvilleDerek Williams
