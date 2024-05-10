PHOTOS: Solar storm makes Northern Lights visible across Kentucky
Estill CountyPhoto by: Tera Lee Ann Hardy Estill CountyPhoto by: Tera Lee Ann Hardy Estill CountyPhoto by: Tera Lee Ann Hardy WinchesterPhoto by: Camillia Hooten Boyle CountyPhoto by: Chris Brown JeffersonvillePhoto by: Chastity Jarman JeffersonvillePhoto by: Chastity Jarman
CarlislePhoto by: Zane Markel Andover, LexingtonPhoto by: Jaclyn Fleming BoonevillePhoto by: Jessi Little MonticelloAmanda AntlePhoto by: Amanda Antle Photo by: Amber Nicole Lechuga Wayne CountyPhoto by: Diane Holman MonticelloPhoto by: Katelynn Tucker HarrodsburgPhoto by: Samantha Sparks Cave Run LakePhoto by: Jacob Purvis of Owingsville Fire JamestownPhoto by: Autumn Shepherd HarrodsburgPhoto by: Chris Price Photo by: Haileigh Williams West LibertyPhoto by: Erica Lewis LexingtonPhoto by: Melissa Kelley LondonPhoto by: Justin Proffitt MoreheadPhoto by: Doug Vaughan Art-Photography Garrard CountyPhoto by: Brian Farthing WinchesterPhoto by: Josh Mitchell Photo by: Lakota Stevens CynthianaPhoto by: Pam Perraut Coleman Photo by: Corey Conrad DanvillePhoto by: Derek Williams
