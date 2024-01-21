Watch Now
Pike County Emergency Management warns of water leaks, outages as temperatures rise

Erin Chapman
Turning on the kitchen faucet will help prevent pipes from freezing
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jan 21, 2024
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pike County Emergency Management is warning of potential water outages and that water lines could leak or burst as temperatures begin to rise again.

According to a post on Facebook, the emergency management office says that due to customers keeping their faucets running during the cold weather, the Mountain Water District is facing depleted storage for a large portion of their system. That, in addition to the rising temperatures, could create outage issues in some areas.

The office is asking that customers conserve as much water as they can and report any leaks that are not on the customer's side.

Issues can be reported to the Mountain Water District by calling (606) 631-9167, or the after-hours number at the Water plant (606) 754-4218. Other methods of contact included in the post are the customer service email, mwd_customerservice@mtnwater.org, and the operations manager email, dtaylor@mtnwater.org

