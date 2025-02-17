Pike County resident speaks about the flood damage in the area

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Like many other Kentucky counties Pike County has experienced severe flooding this weekend. The county declared a travel ban and has enacted a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

LEX 18 spoke with one woman, Brittany Rowe, who explains what the county has looked like. She says, "If you move on down to the city of Coal Run, you'll see a lot of businesses underwater.”

In a statement on social media, Pikeville's Mayor Jimmy Carter shared that the Pikeville Fire Department has completed more than 50 swift-water rescue operations and answered more than 130 emergency calls.

Rowe says she’s never seen the county like this. "It's really insane to see because I’ve never seen that the entire time. I'm from, a pike county native and I’ve never seen it this high, never seen the river get like it has. This whole entire area was covered last night that we're standing in at the moment."

LEX 18

The mayor says that flooding along the Levisa Fork has impacted several neighborhoods. He says many have flood damage. He says that emergency response teams are working to make sure that residents are safe.

"The river has never been as high as it was last night, and I’ve never seen that much damage and I’m 34 years old. And it's insane that I’ve never seen it this bad,” says Rowe.

Pike County schools shared on social media that the district will be closed until further notice. They said in-part quote, "We will assess the situation when possible and update the community."

Rowe explains, "The high school, Pikeville High School, it took a very big beating from the flood. I know it went into the school; it didn’t actually hit the gym floor in the gymnasium. The football field it went over to about the 50-yard line. It covered the softball field completely and then it also covered the baseball field over at the Hambley Complex."

People in this area say they know the community will pull together again.

"I've seen our community really pulling together to see what we need to do to get back on our feet here because you know we're east Kentucky strong, east Kentucky proud,” says Rowe.