Pilot performs emergency landing at Capital City Airport in Frankfort

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:59 AM, Sep 04, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frankfort Police Department says they responded to the Capital City Airport after reports that an airplane needed to conduct an emergency landing on Monday around 10:41 a.m.

According to officials, the airplane's pilot performed an emergency belly landing in the grass at the airport.

EMS personnel transported one person to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Federal Aviation Administration will handle the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

