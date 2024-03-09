Pilot taken to hospital following plane crash in Union, Ky.

A pilot has been taken to the hospital following a plane crash in Union, Kentucky, that occurred overnight, WFIE reports.

Sheriff Jason Thomas from the Union County Sheriff's Office said they were alerted to the crash by an iPhone crash alert just before midnight.

Crews searched the area but were unable to locate the wreckage until daybreak. Officials say that debris in a tree helped them find the pilot, who was coherent and talking.

The pilot was taken to the hospital, and investigators say that he was the only one aboard the plane.