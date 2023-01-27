Watch Now
Zoning changes needed to build soccer stadium approved

Posted at 10:51 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 23:13:28-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Plans to build a stadium for the Lexington Sporting Club took another step forward today.

The stadium proposal at the intersection of Athens Boonesboro Road and I-75 was a main topic at tonight's planning commission meeting.

A lawyer for the soccer team made a presentation to the commission and several neighborhood groups testified in opposition to the plans.

After several hours of discussion, the commission unanimously approved the zoning change for the stadium complex.

