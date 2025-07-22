Planet Fitness announces Nicholasville location to open in late 2025

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Planet Fitness announced on Tuesday that it will be opening a location in Nicholasville in late 2025.

According to a release, this will be the Lexington area's 11th Planet Fitness location, situated at 1021 North Main Street in Nicholasville.

"Adding to our Lexington family of clubs with a Nicholasville location has been a goal of ours for a very long time,” said Mark Nelson, Glow Brands Deputy CEO. “Nicholasville’s continued growth and enthusiasm for fitness makes it the perfect place for us to grow. Planet Fitness is the leader in high-value fitness, and we are thrilled to bring the Judgement Free Zone to our friends in Jessamine County. We can assure everyone, regardless of their fitness level, will love being a part of our Planet.”

A release lists the following features of Planet Fitness:



Strength equipment including free weights, expansive strength machines and plate-loaded bench presses, hack squats, and a seated calf machine;

More than 80 pieces of cardio equipment;

Free fitness training included in all memberships;

Functional training room;

HIIT area with air bikes and rowers;

Mobility and stretching space;

Black Card Spa for PF Black Card members;

Free Wifi;

Free Planet Fitness App.

According to a release, the location will employ 8 to 10 full-time workers and 16 to 20 part-time workers.

For more information, go to PlanetFitness.com.