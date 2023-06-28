Watch Now
News

Actions

Planet Fitness Lexington offering free gym use due to unhealthy air quality

71867_PF_Jeff_web_116.jpg
GlowBrands
71867 090120 Planet Fitness, Jeffersonville IN
71867_PF_Jeff_web_116.jpg
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 15:09:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to the unhealthy air quality, nine Planet Fitness's in the Lexington area are opening their doors for free gym use to anyone that normally exercises outdoors.

According to Planet Fitness, visitors will not be obligated to join to take advantage of this opportunity, and the offer will end on Sunday, July 2.

Lexington area locations participating in this offer include both Lexington Metro clubs, Frankfort, Georgetown, Danville, Winchester, Richmond, Somerset, and London.

For more information hours of operations, go to: Planet Fitness | Judgement Free Zone® | Gym and Fitness Club.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth