Planet Fitness Lexington offering free gym use due to unhealthy air quality

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to the unhealthy air quality, nine Planet Fitness's in the Lexington area are opening their doors for free gym use to anyone that normally exercises outdoors.

According to Planet Fitness, visitors will not be obligated to join to take advantage of this opportunity, and the offer will end on Sunday, July 2.

Lexington area locations participating in this offer include both Lexington Metro clubs, Frankfort, Georgetown, Danville, Winchester, Richmond, Somerset, and London.

For more information hours of operations, go to: Planet Fitness | Judgement Free Zone® | Gym and Fitness Club.

