Plans for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026 to mark her 100th birthday

Britain Queen Elizabeth II
Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Britain's government says an independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday. The Cabinet Office said Robin Janvrin, Elizabeth’s former private secretary, has been appointed as chairman of the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool, File)
Posted at 9:32 PM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 21:32:37-04

(AP) — Britain's government says an independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday.

The Cabinet Office said Robin Janvrin, Elizabeth’s former private secretary, has been appointed as chairman of the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee.

The body will consider proposals for a “fitting tribute” to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch following her death in September 2022.

Janvrin and other officials will consider Elizabeth’s life of public service and the causes she supported, and recommend plans for a national legacy program in the late queen’s honor.

The queen died in Balmoral, her beloved Scottish castle estate, at 96 years old after 70 years on the throne.

