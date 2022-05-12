'Please stop breeding all these dogs': Kentucky animal shelter overwhelmed with German Shepherds

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky animal shelter that's currently overwhelmed with German Shepherds is urging the public to stop breeding a large number of them.

Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control said this month that they have six German Shepherds at their shelter, adding that it's becoming the norm at their shelter and others nationwide to have a large number of them.

"In some areas, German Shepherds are the most euthanized breed second to pit bulls," the animal shelter says. "It's hard to get rescues to take them because they take in so many. These dogs are NOT for everyone. They are working dogs. High energy and require an enormous amount of exercise and stimulation. If overstimulated or not exercised enough, they often become nippy or aggressive."

The shelter says only a small percentage of German Shepherds can be trained to work in law enforcement.

"The overbreeding and lack of responsible breeding is causing the death of these dogs," the shelter says.

The shelter is urging people to stop breeding them and focus on helping the ones already needing homes.

Volunteers are very much needed daily at our shelter to walk dogs, including these pups," the shelter said. "They all need your help!"

All six dogs are available for adoption. An approved application must be on file to view dogs. Applications can be found here.