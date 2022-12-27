Plumbers overrun with calls after winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many are still reporting frozen or busted pipes as the extreme cold continues in Fayette County.

Plumbers are being overrun with requests as they work overtime to keep up with demand.

The owner of Fast Flow Plumbing, Donald Fitzpatrick, said Monday they tripled the number of daily calls.

Lexington Fire reported the extreme cold caused an "unprecedented" number of pipe breaks over the holiday weekend.

But the holiday headache may be just starting for some homeowners, as Fitzgerald explained the price of supplies has drastically increased in the past two years.

"The past two years, pipe supplies have nearly quadrupled. It's been a challenge to keep our prices low and deliver a quality product," said Fitzgerald.

If your pipes burst and you can't find someone to get out to your home, Fitzgerald said to ensure the water to your house is completely shut off and the heat is on in your home while you wait for repairs.

