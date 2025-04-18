Police: 1 person shot at early Friday morning on Lakeshore Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was shot at early Friday morning near the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive.

According to police, they received a call around 7:08 a.m. for shots fired.

When arriving at the scene, police say they found shell casings and a victim who said they were shot at.

According to police, no injuries or damage were reported, and they are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.