Watch Now
News

Actions

Police: 1 person shot at early Friday morning on Lakeshore Drive in Lexington

IMG_1637.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_1637.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was shot at early Friday morning near the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive.

According to police, they received a call around 7:08 a.m. for shots fired.

When arriving at the scene, police say they found shell casings and a victim who said they were shot at.

According to police, no injuries or damage were reported, and they are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18