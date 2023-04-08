Watch Now
Police: 13-year-old from Kentucky drowns near Destin, Florida

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:12 PM, Apr 07, 2023
FLORIDA (LEX 18) — A Kentucky teen reportedly drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin, Florida.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office respondedto 3690 Scenic Highway 98 in Destin around 11:30 a.m. for a distressed swimmer.

Police say that surfers rescued several juveniles about 65 yards offshore but one child could not be found.

Crews launched a search for the missing swimmer and found his body in Gulf of Mexico waters.

Police say that the child was a tourist from Kentucky.

Destin Beach Safety, a rescue service within the Destin Fire Control District, reported that Destin Beach was closed due to water conditions Friday afternoon.

