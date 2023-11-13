Watch Now
Police: 20-year-old killed following crash in Harrison County

Posted at 10:43 AM, Nov 13, 2023
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 20-year-old was killed following a crash in Harrison County on November 11 around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say Alyssia Sparks from Lexington pulled out from a stop sign at Newtown Leesburg Road near Ned's Gas & Deli into the path of a truck traveling on US 62 toward Cynthiana.

Sparks was killed, but her 8 to 9-month-old child survived the crash.

According to police, the driver of the truck was uninjured.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department investigated the crash, which was ruled an accident.

