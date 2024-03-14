Police: 3 arrested for trafficking drugs into Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people have been arrested after a joint investigation into narcotics trafficking into Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The investigation focused on three out-of-state suspects who were involved in trafficking narcotics into Lexington. The investigation resulted in the seizure of 27 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of fentanyl, $15,809 in cash, and one handgun.

The release states that 41-year-old Fred Hardin was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and two counts of trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl aggravated).

Fayette County Detention Center

31-year-old Gene Primus was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Fayette County Detention Center

39-year-old Daniel Taylor had first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl aggravated).

Fayette County Detention Center

The Lexington Police Department's Narcotics Enforcement Unit, Winchester Police Department, Gateway Area Task Force, and Drug Enforcement Agency were all involved in the joint investigation.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, they are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by phone at (859) 253-2020, online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or on the P3 Tips app, which can be found by clicking here.

