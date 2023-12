LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says that one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Harrodsburg Road.

Police say that one vehicle is disabled due to losing an axle, and outbound Harrodsburg Road will be shut down at Palomar for cleanup.

LPD advises that drivers use caution when driving due to foggy conditions and wet roads.