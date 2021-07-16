Police: About 25 shots fired Friday morning in downtown Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday morning in downtown Lexington.

Police said they heard close to 25 shots ring out at about 2:30 a.m. near the library on East Main Street.

Officers saw a vehicle flee when more units arrived at the scene. When they caught up to the car, they found a man inside with a minor gunshot wound.

It is unclear whether or not the injured man was the driver or if anyone else was in the car.

Police said they found several shell casings in front of the library and Alfalfa's restaurant. Several cars were also hit by bullets, but no one was inside at the time.

There is no suspect information at this time.