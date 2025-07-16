Police actively searching for man reportedly armed with a knife in Tates Creek Rd. area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department reported that police are actively searching for a man, who is armed with a knife, in the area of Tates Creek Road and Ashgrove Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Police detailed that the Lexington Police Department and Jessamine County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search efforts of a 23-year-old man.

Officials said that he is wearing black pants and a gray shirt, along with a black hat.

The department said that anyone who sees the man needs to call 911 immediately. "Any residents in the area should stay inside with locked doors," police advised.