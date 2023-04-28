Police: Another arrest made in murder of missing McCreary County man

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A third person was arrested and now faces murder charges for a man who was reported missing in October 2022.

KSP arrested 48-year-old Roscoe L. Bryant, of Pine Knot, Thursday night.

Bryant is facing charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. He is Pulaski County Detention Center.

KSP says 48-year-old Joe D. Bryant and 24-year-old Broderick A. Taylor, both of Pine Knot, Ky., were also arrested. Both are charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Whitley County Jail/Knox County Jail

On April 25, Kentucky State Police say they located the skeletal remains of 54-year-old Roscoe L. Garland, of Pine Knot, Ky. Garland was reported missing from McCreary County on October 14, 2022, and his remains were located on a Forest Service Road in Whitley County.

Garland was pronounced deceased by the Whitley County Coroner. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positively identified through DNA.

Bryant is being held in the Whitley County Jail and Taylor is lodged in the Knox County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.