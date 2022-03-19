Police are investigating possible human remains in Floyd County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating possible human remains found in Floyd County. Authorities reported a vehicle submerged at Dewey Lake in Floyd County.

Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Dive Team assisted in the response, and on Saturday, they announced they found what appeared to be human remains inside the vehicle.

The vehicle and possible remains were removed from the lake and sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for possible identification.

