Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Richmond

Posted at 12:10 PM, Apr 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX18) — Police in Richmond are looking for a suscept who robbed a bank on Friday.

Police say the suspect walked into the Whitaker Bank on Brandy Lane. and demanded money from the employee at the counter. The suspect then left the bank, walking in an unknown direction. Police are looking for a Silver SUV-type vehicle similar to a Ford Escape.

Police are currently at the scene. If you have any information on the suspect, please contact Richmond Police at 859-624-4776.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

