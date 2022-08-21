Police arrest several after panic at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. to ensure the safety of attendees. Police confirmed there have been no reported injuries. Police have not released any additional details about the incident but local media outlets have confirmed people were running from reported gunfire. The identities of the people who were arrested have not been made public. An investigation is ongoing.