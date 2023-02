DRY RIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Grant County woman.

29-year-old Brittany Feeback is about 5'6, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kentucky State Police

She has a tattoo on her right forearm that says "Hunter".

Police say she walked away from the Jonesville Rest Home around 5 p.m. on February 1.

Her family says Feeback has ties to Cynthiana, Carlisle, and Paris.

If you have any information, please call police.