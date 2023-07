LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A body was found under the Clays Ferry Bridge around 9:59 a.m. Saturday.

Lexington police say someone found the body and reported it to them immediately.

The coroner is on the scene to remove the body, along with fire and police.

Police are unsure of the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police did not give an estimate on how long it would be for traffic to clear up on I-75 southbound.

No other information has been released at this time.