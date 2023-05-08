Watch Now
Police: Woman's body found at build site of new Scott County High School

Posted at 8:32 AM, May 08, 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman's body was discovered by construction workers Monday morning at the build site of the new Scott County High School, according to Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood.

Police tells us she had a gunshot wound and this does not appear to be related to the construction site.

This is at the junction of Long Lick Pike and McClelland Circle in Georgetown.

Georgetown Police are treating this as a death investigation.

We will provide updates when we learn more information.

